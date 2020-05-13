Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car

Nathan O'Neal
Created: May 13, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Sierra County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after his supervisor spotted what appeared to be a meth pipe in his marked patrol unit.
Grant Taylor, 37, was arrested on May 7 at the Sierra County sheriff’s office. He faces a fourth degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance.
Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton told KOB 4 he never expected this from one of the 13 deputies who patrol Sierra County.
“I was heartbroken… I was angry but I guess most importantly, I was disappointed,” said Sheriff Hamilton.
According to a criminal complaint, Taylor “changed his story and verbally admitted that the glass pipe belonged to him.”
Prior to the completion of the internal investigation, Taylor resigned. He had been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than a year.
Nathan O’Neal: How could something like this slip through the cracks?
Sheriff Glenn Hamilton: “I can tell you that we’re going to be looking extremely close at our random drug screenings and how frequently those are occurring and diverting any resources that are necessary…. We’re not going to tolerate this within our ranks and we will prosecute our own if necessary.”
Sheriff Hamilton also said there is some concern about pending cases where Taylor may have led the investigation. He said the sheriff’s office is working with the district attorney to review those cases.
