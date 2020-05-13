Sierra County deputy arrested after supervisors finds apparent meth pipe in patrol car

According to a criminal complaint, Taylor “changed his story and verbally admitted that the glass pipe belonged to him.”

Prior to the completion of the internal investigation, Taylor resigned. He had been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than a year.

Nathan O’Neal: How could something like this slip through the cracks?

Sheriff Glenn Hamilton: “I can tell you that we’re going to be looking extremely close at our random drug screenings and how frequently those are occurring and diverting any resources that are necessary…. We’re not going to tolerate this within our ranks and we will prosecute our own if necessary.”

Sheriff Hamilton also said there is some concern about pending cases where Taylor may have led the investigation. He said the sheriff’s office is working with the district attorney to review those cases.