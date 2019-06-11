Silver Alert issued for Clovis man | KOB 4
Joe Barela Joe Barela | 

Marian Camacho
June 11, 2019 06:45 AM

CLOVIS, N.M. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old Clovis man.

Police say Joe Barela was last seen Monday around 8:30 p.m. leaving a home on Maple Street in Clovis. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with white lettering.

Barela is described as 4'5", 152 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

