Silver Alert issued for missing couple

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 18, 2021 06:09 PM
Created: September 18, 2021 05:43 PM
TAOS, N.M. - New Mexico State Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday for missing 83-year-old David L. Pettenger and 86-year-old Mary J. Pettenger.
Police states that the two were last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 15 around 11:30 a.m. leaving their residence in Rancho De Taos, N.M.
Official say both David and Mary left in a green 1998 Honda CRV, with New Mexico's Balloon Fiesta license plate of HAL101, to meet a family member in Pollock Pines, C.A.
State police said the two did not arrive as planned and they do not know what the couple were last seen wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Mexico State Police Taos office at 505-425-6771 option 1 or dial 911.
