Silver Alert: Janet L. Mimovich

Justine Lopez
Created: January 25, 2020 04:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Sierra County Sheriff’s Office deputies have issued a silver alert for 88-year-old Janet Lorraine Mimovich.

Mimovich is approximately 5’5”, 135 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and carrying a pink purse.

She was last seen on Jan. 24 at the Sierra Del Rio Gold Course in Elephant Butte, New Mexico.

Mimovich is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Mercedes with New Mexico license plate WAKJ89.

Anyone with information about Mimovich’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at (575)-894-7111.


