Silver City restaurant continues operations after license revoked, cease and desist order

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 26, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Silver City restaurant is continuing to carry out its normal operations even after they were issued a cease and desist order and had their food license revoked last week.
A line of people was seen outside of Jalisco Cafe Tuesday afternoon.
“I don't think they have the right to tell you to whether you can open or not. It’s not a law, it's a suggestion. I don't see a law out there that says we can't do this or that,” said one customer.
The governor and public health officials disagree. The governor has yet to give restaurants the go-ahead to resume in-person dining operations, but that could change on June 1.
Other residents were not so eager to get back in the door of the restaurant.
"The epitome of stupidity,” said one resident.
“The health primarily and the fact that other restaurants are obeying, and it isn't fair,” said another person.
KOB 4 attempted to reach out to the owner, but they declined to comment.
The New Mexico Environment Department said they have not received notice from the owner of Jalisco Cafe requesting a hearing or reinstatement of their permit.
