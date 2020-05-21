Silver City restaurant faces backlash for inflammatory banner

"Horrified by what you did and your banner. You owe everyone including the governor an apology," one person said.

Another person said, "So disappointing. We won't be eating here again"

Jalisco Café is not the only restaurant that has openly said it would defy the governor's public health order, which prohibits dine-in.

Anaheim Jacks in Ruidoso opened its patio to dine-in.

"We're basically standing up for our civil rights to run a business," Steve Silva, manager of Anaheim Jacks.

State Police said Jalisco Café and Anaheim Jacks were issued a cease and desist order, and were cited on a second visit.

