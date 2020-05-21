Silver City restaurant faces backlash for inflammatory banner | KOB 4
Silver City restaurant faces backlash for inflammatory banner

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 21, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 04:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A popular Silver City restaurant is facing backlash after announcing it will defy the governor's public health order, and open.

The owner of Jalisco Café posted a banner outside his restaurant that said, "Dining Room Open" and "Let's get rid of Wuhan Lujan." 

After initially saying he would talk with KOB 4 about his decision to reopen, he backtracked and said he was going to talk with an attorney.

People online have commented on the banners.

"Horrified by what you did and your banner. You owe everyone including the governor an apology," one person said.

Another person said, "So disappointing. We won't be eating here again"

Jalisco Café is not the only restaurant that has openly said it would defy the governor's public health order, which prohibits dine-in.

Anaheim Jacks in Ruidoso opened its patio to dine-in.

"We're basically standing up for our civil rights to run a business," Steve Silva, manager of Anaheim Jacks.

State Police said Jalisco Café and Anaheim Jacks were issued a cease and desist order, and were cited on a second visit.
 


