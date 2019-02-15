Silverton hosts skijoring races this weekend | KOB 4
Silverton hosts skijoring races this weekend

Meg Hilling
February 15, 2019 06:53 PM

SILVERTON, CO. - Competitive skijoring in Silverton began in 2010 and is returning this year for Presidents Day weekend. 

An incident with a drone in 2017 caused the even to be on hold last year, but now it's back. 

Skijoring dates back over a hundred years. 

"Really it is an athletic event that partners horses and skiers and there really is no other sport like that," said Deanne Gallegos, director of Silverton Area Chamber of Commerce. 

The teams consist of a skier, horse and cowboy who work to get across an obstacle course created in the street, as fast and as safely as possible. 

"They have to make the gates, they have to get all the rings. When they go through, they have to make all the jumps," said Pete Maisel of the Silverton Skijoring Committee.

A recent snow storm currently has the roads to Silverton blocked. Officials in Silverton are holding out hope that the roads will be cleared in time. 

"Once CDOT gets those passes open, we anticipate safe travel for the entire weekend," Gallegos said. 

Meg Hilling


Updated: February 15, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: February 15, 2019 04:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

