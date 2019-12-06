Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 06, 2019 02:56 PM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico sheriff says Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris was legally impaired by alcohol and driving 95 miles per hour when she and another driver were killed in a three-vehicle crash in September.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says in a statement Thursday that toxicology testing showed Harris had a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent.

That is more than three times the legal limit for impaired driving. Holgrefe says on-board computer data also indicated Harris was driving 102 mph (164 mph) before the crash.

Hogrefe says the other driver killed in the wreck had no alcohol in her system.


