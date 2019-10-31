Sipapu becomes first ski resort to open in New Mexico this season

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 31, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: October 31, 2019 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ski season started in New Mexico.
Thanks to a mix of natural snow and man-made snow, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort opened Thursday.
“We try to be first to open, last to close," said John Paul Bradley, general manager of the resort.
Bradley said Sipapu has been the first ski resort to open in New Mexico for the past 17 years.
“We are one of seven ski areas in the United States open today,” he said.
Bradley said he’s excited to invite people from near and far to enjoy the mountain.
“That's kind of who we are,” he said. “We want to pass that passion on and help get people out here.
