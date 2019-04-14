Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon | KOB 4
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon

Associated Press
April 14, 2019 05:31 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives say they're investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains near the Baylor Canyon area of the Organ Mountains.

They say a hiker made the discovery Friday evening.

Sheriff's detectives responded and began an initial investigation of the area, locating some personal effects and a backpack near the remains.

They say documents found inside the backpack might help identify the remains, which were transported Saturday to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner.

