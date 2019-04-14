Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Associated Press
April 14, 2019 05:31 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Dona Ana County Sheriff's detectives say they're investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains near the Baylor Canyon area of the Organ Mountains.
They say a hiker made the discovery Friday evening.
Sheriff's detectives responded and began an initial investigation of the area, locating some personal effects and a backpack near the remains.
They say documents found inside the backpack might help identify the remains, which were transported Saturday to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner.
Credits
Associated Press
Created: April 14, 2019 05:31 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.