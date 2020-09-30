Ski resorts struggle to hire amid Trump's student visa ban | KOB 4
Ski resorts struggle to hire amid Trump's student visa ban

The Associated Press
Created: September 30, 2020 03:47 PM

DENVER (AP) — As ski resorts try to regain their footing after being knocked down by the coronavirus pandemic last season, another obstacle is looming heading into the winter.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June temporarily barring foreign worker visas, including J-1 visas often issued to students who come to North America to work at resorts.

That's making it harder to fill crucial jobs like operating chair lifts, serving food and cleaning hotel rooms.

Some resorts could have to cut back operations as a result. The National Ski Areas Association is closely monitoring a federal lawsuit challenging Trump’s order.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

