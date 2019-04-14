Skim or swim: Ski Santa Fe celebrates last day of season with pond skimming
Ryan Laughlin
April 14, 2019 10:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Sunday marked the last day for an epic season at Ski Santa Fe. They hosted a celebration party, testing their skills pond skimming.
"This is one of our best years in the last decade for sure," said Ben Abruzzo, area manager for Ski Santa Fe. He says they will remember this season for a long time.
"Number one is just snow, we're getting close to 300 inches," he said.
George Brooks, director of Ski Santa Fe, says it was a bounce-back year across the state, which is a major economic driver.
"Wintertime towns... Taos, Red River, Angel Fire, Ruidoso, those towns would be dead in the wintertime if it weren't for skiing," he said.
This year there was a 40% increase in people on the slopes, and it was the fifth snowiest season in three decades, according to Brooks.
Across all of New Mexico, it's estimated that more than 900,000 people came out to enjoy the slopes. Final numbers are expected in a few weeks.
