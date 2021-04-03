Ski Santa Fe prepares to close following shortened season due to COVID-19

He said the surveillance testing they had to do for employees showed just how COVID-safe they were being.

"In the neighborhood of 6,700 tests with 21 positives over that whole time. So, that's less that .03 percent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ski Santa Fe visitors said the only thing they were hoping for was more snow.

"More snow would've been awesome,” said Harrison Wipf, a skier.

Other visitors said they didn’t mind the restrictions.

"Honestly, it didn't really make much of a difference. A lot of people already wore face coverings originally, just for the wind protection,” said AJ Alonso, a skier.

The last day to ski is Sunday, April 4.