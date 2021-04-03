Ski Santa Fe prepares to close following shortened season due to COVID-19

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 03, 2021
Created: April 03, 2021 08:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After experiencing a shortened season due to COVID-19, Ski Santa Fe is already preparing to shut down operations.
George Brooks, executive director of Ski New Mexico, said they were just happy to pull off a safe season.
"I think we navigated it correctly, but it definitely was a challenge,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the ski industry in New Mexico typically generates around $600 million. However, due to COVID capacity and travel restrictions, Brooks estimates that the industry made around $450 million.
He said the surveillance testing they had to do for employees showed just how COVID-safe they were being.
"In the neighborhood of 6,700 tests with 21 positives over that whole time. So, that's less that .03 percent,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ski Santa Fe visitors said the only thing they were hoping for was more snow.
"More snow would've been awesome,” said Harrison Wipf, a skier.
Other visitors said they didn’t mind the restrictions.
"Honestly, it didn't really make much of a difference. A lot of people already wore face coverings originally, just for the wind protection,” said AJ Alonso, a skier.
The last day to ski is Sunday, April 4.
