Ski Santa Fe taking steps to protect mountain from wildfires

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 25, 2020 10:41 PM
Created: August 25, 2020 08:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ski Santa Fe is taking steps to prevent a wildfire from torching the land.

"We've had a fire plan for years especially since the Pacheco fire in 2011," said Josh Faber, the mountain manager at Ski Santa Fe. 

The Medio Fire, which as burned more than 2,700 acres, has been sending smoke to the ski area. 

While Faber doesn't feel like the ski area is in the danger zone yet, he is taking precautions.

"We have 33 snow guns currently placed. They cover everything from the buildings, generators, lifts tops to bottoms fuel sources, make sure they are covered with water as well as different slopes depending on which direction the fire could or may come from we are trying to protect ourselves from all angles," Faber said.

"We have water stored up on the hill in tanks, so we do have a surplus of water," Faber added. "Of course, we don't want to use it if we don't have to, and of course that would be ideal but if it comes to is we are ready."
 
Faber said his crew has spent more than 500 hours to get the mountain safe and ready.

"It's a lot of labor, it's a lot of fuel for our generators, things of that nature," he said. "It is costly but in the grand scheme of things it's not nearly as important from keeping this place safe."
 


