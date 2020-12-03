Ski Santa Fe to open Saturday

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ski Santa Fe will begin its 2020-2021 season on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The resort reports it has a 22" base of natural and man-made snow.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous changes have been made:
Click here to learn about the COVID-Safe Winter Operations Plan at Ski Santa Fe.
Red River Ski & Summer area announced it will open Friday.
Visitors are required to purchase tickets online or over the phone the day prior to arriving.
Face coverings are required, and people are being asked to social distance.
