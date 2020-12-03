Ski Santa Fe to open Saturday | KOB 4
Ski Santa Fe to open Saturday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 03, 2020 08:03 PM
Created: December 03, 2020 07:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Ski Santa Fe will begin its 2020-2021 season on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The resort reports it has a 22" base of natural and man-made snow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous changes have been made: 

  • Visitors must activate their OnePass, Peak Plus Card or purchase a lift ticket in advance online. No tickets will be available for purchase at the mountain.
  • There are staggered arrival and departure times: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
  • Ski Santa Fe is operating at a limited capacity, starting at 500 skiers/snowboarders per day for the first week. Capacity will increase as additional lifts and terrain are opened.

Click here to learn about the COVID-Safe Winter Operations Plan at Ski Santa Fe.

Red River Ski & Summer area announced it will open Friday. 

Visitors are required to purchase tickets online or over the phone the day prior to arriving. 

Face coverings are required, and people are being asked to social distance. 


