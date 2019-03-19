Ski Santa Fe to stay open an extra week

The ski resort has received 258 inches of snow this season, including more than 80 inches in the first two weeks of March.

"Oh this is great," said Scott Martin, a skier from Oklahoma. “We've had great snow. We've been in other places where they have the snow machines out and there's nothing like that here. The snow is great, the runs are great, the people are really friendly. It's well-groomed. I would say this is one of the best times we've had skiing as a family."