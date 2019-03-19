Ski Santa Fe to stay open an extra week
Kai Porter
March 19, 2019 05:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Ski Santa Fe will stay open an extra week.
The ski resort has received 258 inches of snow this season, including more than 80 inches in the first two weeks of March.
"Oh this is great," said Scott Martin, a skier from Oklahoma. “We've had great snow. We've been in other places where they have the snow machines out and there's nothing like that here. The snow is great, the runs are great, the people are really friendly. It's well-groomed. I would say this is one of the best times we've had skiing as a family."
Ski Santa Fe was scheduled to close on April 7 but the ski area is staying open until April 14.
It has been a much better season that last year.
"Last year is a bad example because it was one of the worst years that we've had in 20 years,” said Ben Abruzzo, the area manager. "But compared to an average year, we're above average and we're having some of the better snow we've seen in the last 10 years."
Credits
Created: March 19, 2019 05:26 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved