Skiers enjoy opening day of Ski Santa Fe

Opening day is something folks look forward to all year long.

“We were out here all day, we got here at 9 am when they opened,” said Sofiha Freimanis & Abigail Rakes.

“People were here at 8 o’clock this morning they were chomping at the bit, they seemed pretty excited to get out here and hit the snow,” said Tommy Long Ski Santa Fe operations manager.

While it's very early in the season – Ski Santa Fe said this year is already looking different from 2020.

“Oh gosh this year was a lot different than last year, last year we opened up had some capacity restrictions that we had to make sure we met and stuff. But this year we didn't have that so everybody who wanted to come up today could and enjoy it,” said Long.

Some jumping with joy, others falling over laughing with new friends. The ski hill is really looking like it did a few years ago.

“I think this season is more of a return to normal skiing experience like they have experienced at Ski Santa Fe or other ski areas in the past,” Long said.

While not all the trails and lifts are open just yet, skiers said they are just happy to be back on the mountain.