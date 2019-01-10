Slain Espanola teen's basketball jersey retired
Joy Wang
January 10, 2019 10:30 PM
ESPANOLA, N.M.- A community came together Thursday night to honor the memory of a teenager who was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Cameron Martinez’s basketball jersey was retired at Espanola Valley High School during an emotional ceremony.
“I want people to remember that he was a good boy, very respectful kid and just loved people and I guess that's why they're doing all this for him,” said Cameron's father, Urban Martinez.
Twelve-year-old Luke Archuleta said Cameron was his mentor.
Luke wanted to make sure everyone knew what Cameron meant to him, so he came up with the idea to have his jersey retired.
“I'll look up there and I'll see Cameron looking down on us, helping us and that Cameron was really good and I'll be able to play good,” Luke said.
A picture of Cameron is now featured in the gym. It has the quote, "If you have a dream do me a favor, never stop chasing it."
