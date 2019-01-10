Slain Espanola teen's basketball jersey retired

Twelve-year-old Luke Archuleta said Cameron was his mentor.

Luke wanted to make sure everyone knew what Cameron meant to him, so he came up with the idea to have his jersey retired.

“I'll look up there and I'll see Cameron looking down on us, helping us and that Cameron was really good and I'll be able to play good,” Luke said.

A picture of Cameron is now featured in the gym. It has the quote, "If you have a dream do me a favor, never stop chasing it."