Small business owners counting on Census data to make decisions

Updated: September 14, 2020 06:57 PM
Created: September 06, 2020 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Census data is used by small business owners around the state to make important decisions about starting or expanding a business. That’s why business owners also being asked to encourage their employees to fill out the Census as the September 30 deadline quickly approaches.
“We say at voting time your vote counts, in this case your count counts,” said Debbi Moore, President & CEO of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce and President of the New Mexico Chamber Executives Association.
She says Census data is important for business owners to make decisions about where to open or expand.
“So let’s just take theoretically a salon here in Las Cruces that is in the downtown area of Las Cruces,” she said. “They can go to the Census reports and look at the data that’s tied to a zip code that they may want to go to on our east mesa area, and they’d see if that demographic, is that what they would want with a potential second location.”
It’s not just the Census data that helps business owners make important operating decisions.
Rob Black, President & CEO of the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry says the federal funding also helps businesses.
“Overall, the more you have resources and dollars flowing into the economy the better for the business community, because people have money to spend,” he said.
He says you can add businesses to the long list of reasons why it’s important to fill out the Census and help the government get an accurate count.
“If we undercount one percent, it’s $770 million that would have come to us from the federal government, that’s not circulating in New Mexico’s economy and that has a real impact as you think about folk’s ability to get healthcare, their ability to shop, make purchases,” said Black.
