Small business owners counting on Census data to make decisions

It’s not just the Census data that helps business owners make important operating decisions.

Rob Black, President & CEO of the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry says the federal funding also helps businesses.

“Overall, the more you have resources and dollars flowing into the economy the better for the business community, because people have money to spend,” he said.

He says you can add businesses to the long list of reasons why it’s important to fill out the Census and help the government get an accurate count.

“If we undercount one percent, it’s $770 million that would have come to us from the federal government, that’s not circulating in New Mexico’s economy and that has a real impact as you think about folk’s ability to get healthcare, their ability to shop, make purchases,” said Black.