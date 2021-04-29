Small percentage of COVID-19 vaccines wasted in New Mexico | KOB 4
Small percentage of COVID-19 vaccines wasted in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 29, 2021 05:34 PM
Created: April 29, 2021 03:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Leaders in New Mexico understand that every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is precious.

"We don't want to waste a single vaccine," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a virtual briefing Wednesday.

According to state officials, 2,149 doses of the vaccine have been wasted in New Mexico. That is .12% of the 1.6 million doses administered in the state.

Using the same formula, Texas has a lower waste rate. Out of the 17.6 million vaccines administered, it has wasted 15,289 doses, which is .08%.

State officials in New Mexico said being unable to pull extra does from some vials accounted for some of the wasted doses.


