Small percentage of COVID-19 vaccines wasted in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 29, 2021 05:34 PM
Created: April 29, 2021 03:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Leaders in New Mexico understand that every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is precious.
"We don't want to waste a single vaccine," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during a virtual briefing Wednesday.
According to state officials, 2,149 doses of the vaccine have been wasted in New Mexico. That is .12% of the 1.6 million doses administered in the state.
Using the same formula, Texas has a lower waste rate. Out of the 17.6 million vaccines administered, it has wasted 15,289 doses, which is .08%.
State officials in New Mexico said being unable to pull extra does from some vials accounted for some of the wasted doses.
