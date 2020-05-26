Smoker on oxygen machine believed to have started fire at Albuquerque high rise

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 26, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than a dozen people are displaced and a woman is in the hospital after a fire broke out at a high-rise apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Albuquerque fire officials say the fire is still investigating the cause, but neighbors believe they have a pretty good idea on what led to the fire.
"I heard a lot of noise and I thought somebody was fighting because a guy was hitting up against the wall," said Steven Collins, who lives on the second floor of the Encino Terrace Apartments. "I said, 'what in the hell is going on out there?"
Collins said firefighters told him to get out of the building.
"I felt safe, like I said, the fire department, they were on their job. They did what they had to do," he said.
The fire started on the eighth floor of senior-living building. People who live on the ninth floor said they heard an explosion.
Firefighters found a woman in the stairwell. She was taken to the hospital. Collins said the fire started in her room, and he believes he knows the cause of the fire.
He says the woman is a smoker - and used an oxygen machine.
"You're not supposed to smoke when you're on those air machines, you know, you're not supposed to smoke," Collins said. " It'll tell you that on the machine."
Fire officials say most of the fire was contained to one room, and the building's sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading.
As for the woman, Collins said she suffered severe burns.
"I feel sorry for her," he said. "She was in my prayers last night."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company