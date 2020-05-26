Smoker on oxygen machine believed to have started fire at Albuquerque high rise

"I felt safe, like I said, the fire department, they were on their job. They did what they had to do," he said.

The fire started on the eighth floor of senior-living building. People who live on the ninth floor said they heard an explosion.

Firefighters found a woman in the stairwell. She was taken to the hospital. Collins said the fire started in her room, and he believes he knows the cause of the fire.

He says the woman is a smoker - and used an oxygen machine.

"You're not supposed to smoke when you're on those air machines, you know, you're not supposed to smoke," Collins said. " It'll tell you that on the machine."

Fire officials say most of the fire was contained to one room, and the building's sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading.

As for the woman, Collins said she suffered severe burns.

"I feel sorry for her," he said. "She was in my prayers last night."