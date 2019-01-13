Snow causes restaurant's awning to collapse in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M.- Heavy snow caused problems in northern New Mexico.
The awning collapsed at a Sonic Drive-In in Los Alamos Sunday.
Three vehicles were trapped, but no one was hurt.
An official with the Los Alamos Fire Department said the heavy snow from the last storm, in addition to the latest storm, put too much strain on the structure.
Snow and ice have also made for dangerous travel conditions.
Emergency officials are advising people to stay off the roads.
