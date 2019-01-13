Snow causes restaurant's awning to collapse in Los Alamos | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Snow causes restaurant's awning to collapse in Los Alamos

Ryan Laughlin
January 13, 2019 05:20 PM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.- Heavy snow caused problems in northern New Mexico.

Advertisement

The awning collapsed at a Sonic Drive-In in Los Alamos Sunday.

Three vehicles were trapped, but no one was hurt.

An official with the Los Alamos Fire Department said the heavy snow from the last storm, in addition to the latest storm, put too much strain on the structure.

Snow and ice have also made for dangerous travel conditions.

Emergency officials are advising people to stay off the roads.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 13, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: January 13, 2019 05:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Graham urging Trump to reopen government for a few weeks
Donald Trump
Advertisement




Snow causes restaurant's awning to collapse in Los Alamos
Snow causes restaurant's awning to collapse in Los Alamos
New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
No ID yet after human remains found in Taos-area home fire
undefined
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
No guns allowed in gallery during New Mexico joint sessions
No guns allowed in gallery during New Mexico joint sessions