Snow comes down across New Mexico

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 21, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rain turned into snow in many parts of New Mexico Thursday.

Santa Fe was hit so hard, state offices were forced to close.

An official with the New Mexico Department of Transportation said they have five people staffed to clear roads in the northern part of the state.

“The most important advice is please slow down,” said NMDOT supervisor Jospeh Mondragon.

Northern New Mexico wasn’t the only part of the state that got hit with snow.

People in Albuquerque also noticed big flakes falling Thursday.

However, most of it melted as it hit the ground.


