Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe

Armed with a ham sandwich and nearly a decade of experience, he's prepared to clear roads for 12 hours straight.

"Sometimes it's pretty scary because the last thing you want to do is see someone get hurt," he said. "Seen a few cars try and pass us and get into trouble."

He warns that drivers in a hurry can put themselves in danger. Encinias was a deputy for 20 years, often being the one to show up at car wrecks.

"It's almost the same feeling, because law enforcement, your job is to make sure the public is safe," he said. "Actually that's why I like my job, we pretty much do the same thing."

Encinias was even honored in Santa Fe for keeping streets clear. He doesn't ask for thanks - just for drivers to have a little patience with the plows.

"Make it safe for people to make it from point A to point B, wherever their destination is. That makes your day," Encinias said.