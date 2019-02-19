Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe

Ryan Laughlin
February 19, 2019 06:22 PM

RATON, N.M. - Snow plow drivers have been working around the clock since Monday afternoon to keep the community safe. 

Advertisement

Margarigo Encinias, one of the dozens of New Mexican snow plow drivers, started working Monday night at 11 p.m.

"You know the weather, Mother Nature actually has a mind of her own," Encinias said. 

Armed with a ham sandwich and nearly a decade of experience, he's prepared to clear roads for 12 hours straight.

"Sometimes it's pretty scary because the last thing you want to do is see someone get hurt," he said. "Seen a few cars try and pass us and get into trouble." 

He warns that drivers in a hurry can put themselves in danger. Encinias was a deputy for 20 years, often being the one to show up at car wrecks.

"It's almost the same feeling, because law enforcement, your job is to make sure the public is safe," he said. "Actually that's why I like my job, we pretty much do the same thing." 

Encinias was even honored in Santa Fe for keeping streets clear. He doesn't ask for thanks - just for drivers to have a little patience with the plows. 

"Make it safe for people to make it from point A to point B, wherever their destination is. That makes your day," Encinias said.  

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: February 19, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads