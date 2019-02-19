Snowstorm buries Los Alamos | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Snowstorm buries Los Alamos

Kai Porter
February 19, 2019 05:19 PM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.- People in Los Alamos are digging out from Tuesday morning's storm.

Advertisement

Los Alamos National Laboratory and schools were closed due to the snow.

"This has been the second biggest, probably, snowstorm of the year and we woke to, I don't know, six or eight inches and it's a winter wonderland," said Kirsten Bell, who lives in Los Alamos.

Snow plows were dispatched to keep the street clear, but there were still some slick spots.

"They were slick when I first got out, yes. But people were driving slow. They know how to drive in the snow here," said Dean Burns.

Credits

Kai Porter


Created: February 19, 2019 05:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Police investigate deadly shooting near downtown Albuquerque
Advertisement




Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snowstorm begins to move out of New Mexico
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Snow plow drivers working to keep roads safe
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
Several inches of snow reported in East Mountains
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads