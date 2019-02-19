Snowstorm buries Los Alamos
Kai Porter
February 19, 2019 05:19 PM
LOS ALAMOS, N.M.- People in Los Alamos are digging out from Tuesday morning's storm.
Los Alamos National Laboratory and schools were closed due to the snow.
"This has been the second biggest, probably, snowstorm of the year and we woke to, I don't know, six or eight inches and it's a winter wonderland," said Kirsten Bell, who lives in Los Alamos.
Snow plows were dispatched to keep the street clear, but there were still some slick spots.
"They were slick when I first got out, yes. But people were driving slow. They know how to drive in the snow here," said Dean Burns.
