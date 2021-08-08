Socorro Community Theater cancels show for second time

"I became more and more concerned that if we continued, we could cause a superspreader event, and that is something that I personally don't want to be responsible for,” said Lennox. “It felt like the risk of someone getting sick, or possibly someone getting sick and dying, was too high.”

Lennox said she considered some alternatives, such as taking the whole thing outside or even filming it but in the end, canceling was the safest option.

"Most people, they've been curious, and wanting to offer possible solutions, which I have considered all of them, but most people are like yeah it's really not worth the risk of creating a superspreader event,” she said.

This is not the first time the group had to drop the curtain early, when the pandemic began, rehearsals for “Clue” were midway.

Lennox said both shows will go on one day.

"The plan is to still, still one day do ‘Clue,’ just like the plan is now at some point to finish ‘A Midsummer's Night Dream,’” she said.