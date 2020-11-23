Soda company honors man who has been delivering water to Navajo Nation

The act of generosity has evolved into the Water Warriors Project. Volunteers have delivered more than 500 barrels, and almost 130,000 thousand gallons of water.

Zohnnie’s work got the attention of the Jones Soda Company, and now the company is trying to help him out.

"Somebody from Collective Medicine submitted Water Warriors' story, and we absolutely fell in love with it," said Maisie Antoniello, vice president of market for Jones Soda Company. "We just thought it was such a cool story, and just such a great thing that this organization was doing."

In addition to donating money to the program, Zohnnie’s picture will be on 50,000 bottles of soda.

"I’m hoping that somebody might see that and at least make an effort to do something better for themselves or better for someone around them," Zohnnie said.

The bottles will be released in January.