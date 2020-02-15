Soldier from Mountainair dies from noncombat related incident in Africa | KOB 4
Soldier from Mountainair dies from noncombat related incident in Africa

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 15, 2020 09:01 PM
Created: February 15, 2020 08:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  A solider from Mountainair, New Mexico died at Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti on Thursday.

Pfc. Walter Lewark, 26, died from a noncombat related incident. Pfc. Lewark was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom-Horn of Africa. The incident is under investigation.

Lewark was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, 93d Troop Command, New Mexico Army National Guard, Rio Rancho, New Mexico. 

He also served as a Mountainair volunteer firefighter and a Mountainair police officer.


