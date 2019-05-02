Some adults may need measles vaccine

“From 1960-1968, they might have gotten a vaccine that wasn't as effective as the vaccine that we have now,” Martinez said. “They may want to get a second MMR immunization or their doctor can do something called titer where they look at their level of antibodies to see if they're actually immune.”

Martinez says adults who born after 1968 likely received the proper vaccinations.

“Anybody that got the vaccine, one or two doses of the vaccine after that period of time is likely already immune,” Martinez said.

For people who don’t know where their vaccine records are located, they can try checking with their local health department.