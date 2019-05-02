Some adults may need measles vaccine
Eddie Garcia
May 02, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As more people are diagnosed with the measles, many people are wondering whether they are protected.
Doctor Melissa Martinez, professor of internal medicine at UNM, says one group of adults should be in the clear.
“Adults that were born before 1957 were likely exposed to measles when they were children and probably had a case in which they don't remember getting real, real sick but they likely had it and already have lifelong immunity,” Martinez said.
People born in the 1960s could be at risk, according to Martinez.
“From 1960-1968, they might have gotten a vaccine that wasn't as effective as the vaccine that we have now,” Martinez said. “They may want to get a second MMR immunization or their doctor can do something called titer where they look at their level of antibodies to see if they're actually immune.”
Martinez says adults who born after 1968 likely received the proper vaccinations.
“Anybody that got the vaccine, one or two doses of the vaccine after that period of time is likely already immune,” Martinez said.
For people who don’t know where their vaccine records are located, they can try checking with their local health department.
Credits
Updated: May 02, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 04:28 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved