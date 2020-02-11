Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 11, 2020 06:19 PM
Created: February 11, 2020 06:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APS will continue to send out district-wide delays and cancellations, despite parent complaints about inconsistent weather conditions in different school zones.
Some parents wondered why all 100 APS schools were put on a 2-hour delay, when several school zones did not have any inclement weather or hazardous driving conditions.
"There's no problems with the roads or anything like that because the weather, you know, in different areas is different." said Charlene Gomez, a grandparent who believes the district should pick which schools are closed or delayed on a case-by-case basis.
With 142 schools, APS is the largest district in the state and covers more than 12 hundred miles. APS Spokesperson Monica Armenta said the district would rather be safe than sorry.
"We have to quickly make decisions whether or not we start up those 400 buses and how we notify parents," Armenta said. “You would need to have a very complex, different system to be able to make decisions school-by-school or even district by district."
Some parents, like Dominica Rivera, are happy with the current school delay system.
"Well, it's easier for everybody so we're not looking to see which schools are delayed like the old school way, where we had to watch the news everyday to see what happens," Rivera said.
APS said they only have a couple closures a year, and it is the parents’ decision to either bring their children to school or keep them at home.
