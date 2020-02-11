Some APS parents complain about inconsistencies in district-wide weather delays, cancellations

"We have to quickly make decisions whether or not we start up those 400 buses and how we notify parents," Armenta said. “You would need to have a very complex, different system to be able to make decisions school-by-school or even district by district."

Some parents, like Dominica Rivera, are happy with the current school delay system.

"Well, it's easier for everybody so we're not looking to see which schools are delayed like the old school way, where we had to watch the news everyday to see what happens," Rivera said.

APS said they only have a couple closures a year, and it is the parents’ decision to either bring their children to school or keep them at home.