Some political apparel not allowed at polling sites in New Mexico

"That is not his name, it's a slogan," Stover said. "That's freedom of speech. So yeah, you can wear that."

People can also wear clothing that features candidates from the past.

"If you wanted to wear an Obama shirt, a John Kennedy shirt, anybody else that's ever run or done anything, you can do that because it doesn't affect the voting of today's ballot," Stover said.

People are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling sites.

"We have masks, we offer them, and to my knowledge, to tell you real honestly, I don't think I've had too many people that have had a problem with it," Stover said. "Everybody has been really respectful. I feel really proud of my community."

IDs are not required unless the voter is voting for the first time, registered by mail and did not include it in the form.

After voting, the county clerk's office said it's not illegal to take a selfie with the ballot.

