Some political apparel not allowed at polling sites in New Mexico
Some political apparel not allowed at polling sites in New Mexico

Grace Reader
Updated: October 23, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 09:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in New Mexico have to follow certain rules if they want to vote. 

Voters are subject to a dress code.

"You cannot wear anything that has the name of anybody that's on the ballot this year," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover. "Biden, Trump, any state legislator, any judge, county commissioner."

Shirts, hats and pins with a candidates name are not allowed inside polling locations. However, apparel with a political slogan, such as a MAGA hat, is acceptable.

"That is not his name, it's a slogan," Stover said. "That's freedom of speech. So yeah, you can wear that."

People can also wear clothing that features candidates from the past. 

"If you wanted to wear an Obama shirt, a John Kennedy shirt, anybody else that's ever run or done anything, you can do that because it doesn't affect the voting of today's ballot," Stover said.

People are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling sites. 

"We have masks, we offer them, and to my knowledge, to tell you real honestly, I don't think I've had too many people that have had a problem with it," Stover said. "Everybody has been really respectful. I feel really proud of my community."

IDs are not required unless the voter is voting for the first time, registered by mail and did not include it in the form. 

After voting, the county clerk's office said it's not illegal to take a selfie with the ballot. 

Click here for more voting FAQs


