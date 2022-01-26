Some Rio Rancho schools move to remote learning due to staffing shortages

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 26, 2022 06:45 PM
Created: January 26, 2022 06:24 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Some Rio Rancho schools are moving to virtual learning because of a staffing shortage caused by COVID.
In an email sent to parents, the district said an increase in COVID cases, staff shortage and a lack of rapid PCR COVID testing – plus the long turnaround for test results – are the reason for the move.
From Friday, Jan. 28 and through Friday, Feb. 4, the following schools will be in full remote learning with no in-person classes (this includes special education). They will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb.7:
V. Sue Cleveland High School
Rio Rancho High School
From Monday, Jan. 31 and through Monday, Feb. 7, the following schools will be in full remote learning with no in-person classes (this includes special education). They will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Feb. 8:
Puesta del Sol Elementary School
Shining Stars Preschool
After school athletics and activities will continue as scheduled as long as there isn’t a rise in COVID cases. All public events will be limited to 50% and may be reduced to 25% if need be.
Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students on the following schedule.
Friday, Jan. 28 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS and RRHS
Monday, Jan. 31 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS, RRHS, and Puesta del Sol ES
Wednesday, Feb. 2 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS, RRHS, and Puesta del Sol ES
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company