Some Rio Rancho schools move to remote learning due to staffing shortages

January 26, 2022
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Some Rio Rancho schools are moving to virtual learning because of a staffing shortage caused by COVID.

In an email sent to parents, the district said an increase in COVID cases, staff shortage and a lack of rapid PCR COVID testing – plus the long turnaround for test results – are the reason for the move.

From Friday, Jan. 28 and through Friday, Feb. 4, the following schools will be in full remote learning with no in-person classes (this includes special education). They will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb.7:

  • V. Sue Cleveland High School

  • Rio Rancho High School

From Monday, Jan. 31 and through Monday, Feb. 7, the following schools will be in full remote learning with no in-person classes (this includes special education). They will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Feb. 8:

  • Puesta del Sol Elementary School

  • Shining Stars Preschool

After school athletics and activities will continue as scheduled as long as there isn’t a rise in COVID cases. All public events will be limited to 50% and may be reduced to 25% if need be. 

Grab-and-go lunches will be available for students on the following schedule. 

  • Friday, Jan. 28 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS and RRHS

  • Monday, Jan. 31 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS, RRHS, and Puesta del Sol ES

  • Wednesday, Feb. 2 10:30 a.m.-noon at CHS, RRHS, and Puesta del Sol ES


