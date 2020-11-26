Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: November 26, 2020 11:21 AM
Created: November 26, 2020 11:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters with the National Weather Service in New Mexico say a storm is expected to cross over the state Friday through Saturday morning and could effect some post-holiday travel.
The upper-level low pressure system will bring with it snow and strong winds for some areas. However, forecasters are warning the drought-stricken state not to expect too much moisture out of the system.
About half of the state is dealing with exceptional drought — the highest designation under which fire danger increases and large rivers run dry. That marks a significant change even since the previous week.
