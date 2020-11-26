Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico | KOB 4

Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico

Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: November 26, 2020 11:21 AM
Created: November 26, 2020 11:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters with the National Weather Service in New Mexico say a storm is expected to cross over the state Friday through Saturday morning and could effect some post-holiday travel.

The upper-level low pressure system will bring with it snow and strong winds for some areas. However, forecasters are warning the drought-stricken state not to expect too much moisture out of the system.

About half of the state is dealing with exceptional drought — the highest designation under which fire danger increases and large rivers run dry. That marks a significant change even since the previous week.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar