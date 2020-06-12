Some Tribal casinos in NM reopen, others remain closed

Megan Abundis
Updated: June 12, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: June 12, 2020 08:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some Tribal casinos are preparing to open to the public in New Mexico.
Ohkay Hotel Casino is open to VIP members this weekend. The casino will open to everyone on June 15.
Isleta Casino is also open to invited guests, VIP and Gold Club members.
It's unclear when the casino will fully reopen.
KOB 4 contacted also Sandia, Santa Ana Star, Buffalo Thunder, Route 66 and Black Mesa casinos, but did not hear back. Each of their websites say they are still closed.
The state has no control over Tribal casinos, but the governor has encouraged them to remain closed.
Non-Tribal casinos in New Mexico, including The Downs, remain closed.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company