Souper Bowl generates money for Road Runner Food Bank

Kai Porter
January 26, 2019 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Souper Bowl was held in Albuquerque Saturday.

Nearly 40 local restaurants competed to see who makes the best soup.

The event benefits the Roadrunner Food Bank.

"It helps us underwrite the cost of this huge operation. Most people don't realize we're a food bank. We serve as a distribution hub to send out food to communities across the state, so we have a large fleet. W have drivers that need to get food where it needs to go. We have other drivers bringing food into us from all across the country," said Sonya Warwick.

The event is expected to raise about $65,000. It's money that will help feed 70,000 New Mexicans who rely on the food bank every week.

"If you have a little extra to give and you want to bring it to us, we encourage you to bring in a food or fund donation. If you can't do either of those, you can always donate time. Volunteers are key in how this operation works"

Kai Porter


Created: January 26, 2019 05:37 PM

