Southeastern New Mexico experiences effects of Texas earthquake

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department on Friday reported seismic activity was detected in Carlsbad.
The Carlsbad Brine Well remediation project's seismic monitoring systems detected activity from a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that occurred in Texas. The earthquake occurred September 2 just before midnight.
The Brine Well cavern pressure did not decline and remains stable. The NM EMNRD is monitoring the situation.
