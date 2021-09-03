Southeastern New Mexico experiences effects of Texas earthquake | KOB 4
Southeastern New Mexico experiences effects of Texas earthquake

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 03, 2021 01:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department on Friday reported seismic activity was detected in Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Brine Well remediation project's seismic monitoring systems detected activity from a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that occurred in Texas. The earthquake occurred September 2 just before midnight. 

The Brine Well cavern pressure did not decline and remains stable. The NM EMNRD is monitoring the situation.


