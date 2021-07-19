Space race sends local solar company soaring

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to put our prototypes in a launch with a partner and they are in space right now,” Okandan said.

A Virginia-based satellite and mobile technology company, Lynk, chose to partner with mPower to test their solar panels on their low orbit fleet of satellites.

"Our products are going to be scalable, cost effective, and high performance so those pieces coming together are very exciting," Okandan said.

The partnership was announced on July 13. Like other space faring companies here in New Mexico, mPower is trying to make space more accessible through their new technology

“That has been the driver for this new space 2.0 or the new space paradigm that has been evolving and we are excited to be a part of it,” Okandan said.

You may even see DragonSCALES on the moon one day.

“We see some really exciting things coming together and space power is going to be one key enabler for those and we plan to be there,” Okandan said.