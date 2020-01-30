Spaceport America adding millions to local economy

Kai Porter
Updated: January 30, 2020 05:47 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 03:41 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Spaceport America is generating money for the state.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham revealed Thursday that Spaceport America added $33 million dollars to the local economy in the last fiscal year.
The governor said the total economic impact of Spaceport America could reach $1 billion dollars in the next four years.
“We are a global leader in aerospace and commercial spaceflight,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
The governor also announced that two new companies will call Spaceport America home: TMD Defense and Space and White Sands Research and Developers.
The spaceport’s main tenant, Virgin Galactic, is expected to begin commercial space flights this year.
