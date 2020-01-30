Spaceport America adding millions to local economy | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Spaceport America adding millions to local economy

Kai Porter
Updated: January 30, 2020 05:47 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 03:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Spaceport America is generating money for the state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham revealed Thursday that Spaceport America added $33 million dollars to the local economy in the last fiscal year.

Advertisement

The governor said the total economic impact of Spaceport America could reach $1 billion dollars in the next four years.

“We are a global leader in aerospace and commercial spaceflight,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor also announced that two new companies will call Spaceport America home: TMD Defense and Space and White Sands Research and Developers.

The spaceport’s main tenant, Virgin Galactic, is expected to begin commercial space flights this year.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in SW Albuquerque
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in SW Albuquerque
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
Child rapist sentenced to 108 years will likely be released, grand jury re-indicts him
Child rapist sentenced to 108 years will likely be released, grand jury re-indicts him
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
Advertisement


Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx
Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx
Former high school football coach accused of stealing from players enters plea deal
Former high school football coach accused of stealing from players enters plea deal
Convicted child rapist has prison sentence reduced
Convicted child rapist has prison sentence reduced
Spaceport America adding millions to local economy
Spaceport America adding millions to local economy
Bill would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain professional licenses in NM
Bill would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain professional licenses in NM