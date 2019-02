While the sights are still set on space, Hicks said the overall vision has changed.

“I think a big perspective that was sold back then, 10 years ago, was a tourism dimension,” Hicks said. “Realistically and strategically, from an economic growth, that's going to be a small percentage but I think at the time it was needed to get people understanding and excited about space."

Hicks said the privatized space industry is starting to take off but it's not in tourism like it was sold to taxpayers around a decade ago.

“Now, what's happening is the technology advances over the last 10 years, everything from computing to chips. I mean, look at our cell phones after 10 years, flip phones, maybe big bricks now we have all these smartphones. The technology is changing and it's the same thing with satellites,” Hicks said.

Hicks believes Spaceport America stands to gain a lot from the small satellite game, which is why he’s asking the legislature for more than $60 million to improve the facility.

“We're in the game now,” Hicks said. “We're in a good position now to focus on the sector that's really growing."