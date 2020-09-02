Spaceport America vets capital projects amid investigation | KOB 4
Spaceport America vets capital projects amid investigation

The Associated Press
Created: September 02, 2020 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The interim leader of Spaceport America says an investigation into the conduct of the organization’s chief executive officer is ongoing and that initial findings are expected in the coming weeks.

Scott McLaughlin testified Wednesday before a New Mexico legislative panel, saying the recent shakeup stemming from a whistleblower complaint filed in June has left the spaceport in a difficult situation.

Dan Hicks was placed on administrative leave after being accused of circumventing internal financial controls and accounting procedures.

State auditors are reviewing the spaceport's finances, and McLaughlin said all capital projects also are being assessed due to the open investigation.


