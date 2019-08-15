Spanish conquistador re-enactment replaced with new ceremony | KOB 4
Spanish conquistador re-enactment replaced with new ceremony

The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 06:50 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Organizers of the retired annual re-enactment of a 17th-century conquistador reclaiming Santa Fe after a Native American revolt are set to hold a new ceremony.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Caballeros de Vargas last announced Tuesday it will hold a new event this year that will include Hispanics and Native Americans.

Amid public outcry, the Caballeros de Vargas last year retired the dramatization of the Spanish re-entry into Santa Fe after abandoning the city during the Pueblo Revolt. Native American activists had long complained the re-enactment was offensive.

Group president Thomas Baca-Gutierrez said the new ceremony will emphasize "the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary" in the lives of Spanish settlers and Native Americans.

