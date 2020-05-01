Special prosecutor takes case of suspected drunk sheriff

Lujan told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the accusations in the criminal complaint are false.

Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said the agency decided to pass on the Lujan case because it is currently prosecuting charges against a former Rio Arriba County deputy accused of using a stun gun against a student at Española Valley High School.

The case against former Deputy Jeremy Barnes could involve the sheriff, who allowed Barnes to remain on active duty and defended his actions after the incident, which drew widespread outrage and litigation.

Baca said the Attorney General’s Office appointed Reeb as a special prosecutor “to ensure an effective, independent prosecution of the Lujan matter while we move forward with the Jeremy Barnes prosecution.”

Reeb filed the Lujan case Tuesday in the First Judicial District Court and said she will travel to Rio Arriba County for court proceedings.