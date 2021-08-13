Special public enrollment to close Sunday for health insurance

The Associated Press, Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 13, 2021 02:57 PM
Created: August 13, 2021 02:48 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special enrollment period for health insurance on the state exchange is coming to a close on Sunday.
New Mexico residents with moderate incomes or living on the cusp of property are eligible for financial assistance with health care insurance premiums through federal pandemic relief.
Uninsured residents can also enroll in low-or-zero-premium policies by Sunday. Exchange members are also eligible to re-enroll.
You can apply through beWellnm and find more details here.
Open enrollment typically takes place only in November and December at the insurance exchange known as beWellnm. There are five insurance carriers that offer coverage in every county in the state.
