Special session estimated to cost $50,000 a day

Kai Porter
Updated: March 23, 2021 06:26 PM
Created: March 23, 2021 05:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans on calling a special legislative session so lawmakers can pass a bill that legalizes recreational marijuana.
Special sessions come with a cost to taxpayers. The Legislative Council Service says they cost about $50,000 a day.
Republicans do not believe a special session is necessary.
"These special sessions come with a cost, especially with the added security," said Sen. Greg Baca. "So we’re looking at the regular $55,000 a day for the special session plus another 30 or so for the security that’s there, so this will be a rather expensive special session should the security stay on line.”
Baca, who opposes the legalization of recreational marijuana, also questions whether lawmakers will even be able to reach a deal.
"This hasn’t materialized in 60 days. It was brought forth before that. And so my reasoning would be how is a special session going to solve this. At best, we’re going to get a rushed measure out of it," Baca claimed.
The governor's office is more optimistic about what a special session will mean for New Mexico.
"The unique nature of the 60-day session had an impact on legislative progress, but we are confident that by working together to prepare for a special session, New Mexico will enact legislation that will create 11,000 jobs across the state of New Mexico, in communities both rural and urban, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, including for local governments."
It's not clear how long the special session will last. By law, it can't go longer than 30 days.
