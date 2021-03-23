Special session estimated to cost $50,000 a day

"This hasn’t materialized in 60 days. It was brought forth before that. And so my reasoning would be how is a special session going to solve this. At best, we’re going to get a rushed measure out of it," Baca claimed.

The governor's office is more optimistic about what a special session will mean for New Mexico.

"The unique nature of the 60-day session had an impact on legislative progress, but we are confident that by working together to prepare for a special session, New Mexico will enact legislation that will create 11,000 jobs across the state of New Mexico, in communities both rural and urban, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, including for local governments."



It's not clear how long the special session will last. By law, it can't go longer than 30 days.