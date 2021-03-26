Special session to begin March 30

“One thing we have learned about job creation in our state’s recent history is that we can’t keep doing exactly the same things from the same old playbook,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “LEDA is already a winner for New Mexico jobs and companies large and small across our state. For New Mexico families and for our economy to thrive, we need to think differently, and this new initiative will give us even more options to create higher-paying jobs and diversify the economy.”

This is the third time the governor has called a special session. She called two special sessions in 2020 to deal with the economy during the pandemic.