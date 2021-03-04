Spectators allowed to attend school sporting events | KOB 4
Spectators allowed to attend school sporting events

Spectators allowed to attend school sporting events

March 04, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state will allow spectators to attend school-related sports events. 

However, capacity limits will be set, as outlined by the public health order. Restrictions will be based on the counties Red to Green Framework for reopening.

In every case, the host team’s county color governs the spectator capacity.

Turquoise Counties:

  • Up to 75% capacity of an outdoor spectator area
  • Up to 33% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Green Counties:

  • Up to 50% capacity of an outdoor spectator area 
  • Up to 25% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Yellow Counties:

  • up to 25% capacity for an outdoor spectator area 


