Speeders wreaking havoc in Albuquerque neighborhood

"My kids are outside playing, I'm sitting in bed, you hear this screech and the loudest boom you could ever imagine. Crash! Right away, since this happened so many times I knew exactly what had happened," said Matthew Bowdish.

The children were not injured.

Some neighbors have resorted to placing tree stumps in front of their houses to act as a barrier, but the problem persists.

"This is my place, right here. This whole fence, all this was tore out. It was about two-and-a-half, three months ago," Muniz said.

Neighbors are calling for the installation of speed bumps or signs that tell drivers to slow down.