Speeders wreaking havoc in Albuquerque neighborhood | KOB 4
Speeders wreaking havoc in Albuquerque neighborhood

Colton Shone
Updated: July 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A northwest Albuquerque neighborhood wants drivers to slow down.

People who live along Evansdale, a residential street near 52nd and Central claim drivers don't adhere to the 15 mph speed limit.

"Over here, the kids seem to call this dead man's drift," said Napolean Muniz.

Neighbors say cars have ended up slamming into their fences and yards.

"My kids are outside playing, I'm sitting in bed, you hear this screech and the loudest boom you could ever imagine. Crash! Right away, since this happened so many times I knew exactly what had happened," said Matthew Bowdish. 

The children were not injured.

Some neighbors have resorted to placing tree stumps in front of their houses to act as a barrier, but the problem persists.

"This is my place, right here. This whole fence, all this was tore out. It was about two-and-a-half, three months ago," Muniz said.

Neighbors are calling for the installation of speed bumps or signs that tell drivers to slow down.


