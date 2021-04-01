Sponsor of recreational marijuana bill proud of work to get it passed

"My biggest fear isn't that we're passing a horrible piece of legislation. I think what's most disappointing to me is the destruction of the legislature that we've witnessed here," he said. "The legislature has been destroyed. The legislative process has been destroyed. You know a buzz word we've been hearing is bullying. And we all know what happened, people were pressured, pushed, pressed, put in a corner to vote a certain way."

Martinez denies claims that the bill was forced through.

"I think the legislative process is a very good process for this type of legislation," he said. "It's complicated. It's very substantive, and I'm proud that we were able to work across the isle, across both chambers and with the governor to craft a bill that works for most of us."

Once the governor signs the bill, recreational marijuana sales can begin by April 1, 2022.