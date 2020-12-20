Staff and residents of long-term care facilities next in line to receive vaccine in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico health officials have been busy distributing Pfizer's first shipment of more than 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and is expected to receive more help from Moderna. On Friday, the FDA authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

"The feds don't exactly know how much is available in what we call each tranche, states don't know how much," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "They give us kind of a range to expect, and until they're on the plane, we don't quite know, and so that makes it really hard."