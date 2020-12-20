Staff and residents of long-term care facilities next in line to receive vaccine in New Mexico

Kai Porter
Created: December 20, 2020 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico health officials have been busy distributing Pfizer's first shipment of more than 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and is expected to receive more help from Moderna. On Friday, the FDA authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
"The feds don't exactly know how much is available in what we call each tranche, states don't know how much," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "They give us kind of a range to expect, and until they're on the plane, we don't quite know, and so that makes it really hard."
Staff and residents of long-term health care facilities are expected to receive the vaccine next.
So far, health care workers and first responders have received doses of Pfizer's vaccine. The latest shots were given to first responders with Albuquerque Fire Rescue on Saturday.
Earlier last week, firefighters and paramedics in Santa Fe became the first first responders to get vaccinated.
"So I feel like by me taking it I'm hoping that it me a comfort level maybe a little more than I would normally, being out in public. I still wear the mask, I still do the social distancing," said Brian Moya, assistant chief of Santa Fe Fire Department.
The first doses of Pfizer's vaccine arrived in New Mexico Monday.
The governor said that the state could eventually be getting between 17,000 and 30,000 doses a week.
