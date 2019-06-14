Standoff in Roswell leads to multiple arrests | KOB 4
Standoff in Roswell leads to multiple arrests

Faith Egbuonu
June 14, 2019 05:30 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — More details of a police standoff that took place in Roswell Thursday afternoon are beginning to unfold.

"Everything was going crazy yesterday. I wasn't sure what was going on, but pretty much tried to stay away from it, because I didn't know what was going to happen,” neighbor Tracy Patrick said.

The standoff took place at the apartments on Sunset and Poe. 

Patrick said a neighbor warned him about it.

“I was walking toward the mailboxes, she said you might not want to go over there, because they got SWAT and everybody out,” Patrick said.

Roswell police said they received a call from a bank on South Main Street in regards to a stolen check.

“The occupants of the car were trying to cash what they had determined to be a stolen check from one of their customers,” said Roswell Police Department spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

Police tracked the car to the apartments.

"So, officers responded there, found a few different people either in that apartment or in the area, and at least three people were served warrants or citations relative to previous other unrelated incidents,” Wildermuth said.

Eric Aldaz, 29, was one of the few arrested for a parole violation.

The case is still under investigation.

