Standoff in Roswell leads to multiple arrests

Patrick said a neighbor warned him about it.

“I was walking toward the mailboxes, she said you might not want to go over there, because they got SWAT and everybody out,” Patrick said.

Roswell police said they received a call from a bank on South Main Street in regards to a stolen check.

“The occupants of the car were trying to cash what they had determined to be a stolen check from one of their customers,” said Roswell Police Department spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

Police tracked the car to the apartments.

"So, officers responded there, found a few different people either in that apartment or in the area, and at least three people were served warrants or citations relative to previous other unrelated incidents,” Wildermuth said.

Eric Aldaz, 29, was one of the few arrested for a parole violation.

The case is still under investigation.